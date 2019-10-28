Woman who paid €120 for forged Spanish licence convicted in county Limerick court

A BRAZILIAN national living in Newcastle West was using a forged Spanish driving licence which was detected after she was stopped at Woodfield, Dromcollogher on October 31 last year.

Garda Michael McNamara stopped Divina Da Silva, Apt 5, Arra House, Maiden St, Newcastle West at Woodfield, Dromcollogher on that date, the court was told and she produced a Spanish driving licence but on examination it was found to be missing a number of security features. The Spanish driving licence was not a valid one. It also transpired that Ms Da Silva, who has a Brazilian passport, had overstayed the time on her visa.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said she had been living a very sheltered, quiet life here for the past four years. “She couldn’t obtain a driving licence because she didn’t have legal status,” he said, adding that she had paid €120 for the licence. The car was subsequently sold for €300, Mr O’Donnell said she was dealing on an ongoing basis with the Immigration Office. “You won’t see her in court again,” he said.

Ms Da Silva was fined €100 on the forged licence charge, €100 for remaining in the country after her permit had expired and 300 for driving without insurance. A charge of driving without a licence was taken into consideration.