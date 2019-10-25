Limerick City Tidy Towns awards McKeogh Gallagher Ryan for newly-decorated office

LIMERICK CITY Tidy Towns have presented their monthly award for October 2019 to McKeogh Gallagher Ryan Chartered Accountants and Tax Specialists for their newly decorated office frontage at 45 O’Connell Street.

Maura says: “It is a while since we gave an award to an office premises and we were all struck by MGR’s striking new logo and exterior colour scheme on their recently overhauled frontage, situated in the heart of the city, perfectly blending in with the retail district on one side and the business sector on the other.

"While their new frontage is very contemporary, this modern ground floor office entrance also sits well with the perfectly maintained traditional Georgian upper floors”.

Formed in 2012, McKeogh Gallagher Ryan has grown to become the largest firm of independent accountants and tax advisors in the Mid-West Region, and is a leading provider of audit, tax and advisory services across Ireland.

Their service is personal, client-focused and partner led, and with 60 personnel, they have the capacity, knowledge and experience to service clients of all sizes.

MGR’s practice leaders and partners are leading professionals with years of experience and are recognised

experts in their fields.

For more information, visit their website www.mgraccountants.ie, email them on info@mgraccountants.ie or call them on 061

208050.

McKeogh Gallagher Ryan are Limerick City Tidy Towns’ tenth winner for 2019, following Mint Boutique in January, Bakehouse 22 in February, Midwest Lighting in March, The Glen Tavern in April, Alexandra Dental Clinic in May, Thai Angel Massage in June, Abbey River Coffee in July, joint winners Flannerys Bar and Hanleys Chemist in August, and Pat O’Connor Butchers in September, and all monthly winners will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at their annual event to be held early in 2020.

Limerick City Tidy Town’s final monthly award for 2019 will be given for the two months of November and December, and they especially consider Christmas window displays/decorations for this one. With that in mind, they invite members of the public to send photos via their Facebook or Twitter pages of any premises that they would like to nominate for this award, and they will announce the winner early in December.

If you wish to volunteer with Limerick City Tidy Towns they meet every Sunday morning at 11 am at the corner of Thomas Street and O’Connell Street, and on Wednesday evenings at 6 pm outside the White House during summer months. For further details you can like them on Facebook, follow them on Twitter, check their website or email limericktidytowns@gmail.com.