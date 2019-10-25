Make a difference this Christmas and bring joy with the annual shoebox appeal

PEOPLE in Limerick can now make a difference for boys and girls across the world this festive season, as the annual Christmas Shoebox Appeal gets underway.

Every year, thousands of gift-filled shoeboxes go to children affected by poverty in Africa and Eastern Europe, driven by Team Hope.

And getting involved in this year's initiative is simple - all you need is an empty shoebox and wrap it in Christmas paper!

Then fill the shoebox with gifts for a boy or girl aged between two and 14, and bring it to a local drop-off point on or before Friday, November 8. Here are some suggestions.

Abbeyfeale - Abbey Tyres, Limerick Road, Limerick.

Limerick City - Dealz Limerick, 20-21 William Street, Limerick.

Limerick City - Michael O'connell, Local Team Contact 087 2314808

Limerick City - Limerick Dealz Limerick, Unit 7, City Central, Bedford Row

Limerick City - Axa Insurance, 47 O'connell St. - 061 315544

Limerick City - Mid West Tyres Limerick, Dock Road

Limerick City - Parkway Tyre Centre, Parkway Roundabout, Dublin Road, Limerick.

Limerick City - People's Pharmacy, Watch House Cross S.c., Moyross, - 061 322604

Mountcollins - Karen Vampola, Local Team. Contact 087 2794844

Newcastle West - O'Connor Toymaster, Church Street, Newcastle West. - 069 62083

The Team Hope volunteers will carefully check each shoebox before dispatching them to the children. Once they arrive, their International Partners make sure your Christmas Shoebox gifts go directly to a child affected by poverty; for many it will be the only gift like this they’ll have ever received.

To make your shoebox, all you need to do is:

There are four categories for shoeboxes; Wash, Write, Wear, and Wow.

The Wash category includes: Soap, Hairbrushes, Combs, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste and Facecloths can all be included in the Shoe Box.

All of these items can be bought at Southside Pharmacy Unit 5 Quality Retail Park Roxboro Limerick. If you are based in Kilmallock these items can be bought at Zest Pharmacy Kilmallock Primary Care Centre, Kilmallock Business Park, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. Or alternatively you can purchase these items at Hogans Life Pharmacy 46 Upper William St, Limerick.

The Write category includes: pens/pencils, crayons, colouring books, marks, paper, and sharpeners/erasers.

The Wear category includes: socks, hat, underwear, scarf, flip flops, gloves.

And the Wow category can include: toys, skipping rope, yo-yo, stickers, dolls, a small musical instrument, photo of yourself, toy cars.

You can purchase any the above at the following stores.

Wash - Southside Pharmacy, Zest Pharmacy, Hogan's Life Pharmacy



Write - O'Mahonys



Wear - Mothercare



Wow - Claires Accessories