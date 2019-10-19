Tested on throne: Limerick hosts Irish debut for Vivaldi opera

THE OPERATIC experience of the Italian maestro Antonio Vivaldi has come to life in Ireland for the first time, and it’s on course to make it to the stage at the Lime Tree Theatre next week.

The largely unknown Griselda, a new production by the Irish National Opera, will make its special appearance at the Mary Immaculate College theatre on Thursday, October 24.

Though based on old folklore, this production of the 18th century opera, is more contemporary and relevant than you might expect, argues Katie Bray, who has the emotionally challenging but exciting task of playing the disliked queen Griselda.

“Most people believe she is not good enough to be in that position, and it’s partly to do with class. She doesn’t fit in, but the king, her husband, loves her, and thinks she is a worthy queen. And she puts her through a series of tests to prove to the public that she is a worthy queen and that they’re wrong. But, sadly, she doesn’t know that these are all tests and thinks that she is being treated very cruelly,” Katie explains.

Because the production is modern, the performance feels more relevant, she says. But, she adds, it is “challenging emotionally”.

“She somehow has to maintain her strength, integrity and fidelity. For me, the main challenge is actually how you deal with playing a character who is going through such a difficult, traumatic experience. And how I, as Katy, play that and then somehow have to switch it off, go home and not feel really depressed when I go home!” she laughs.

INO’s new production features the Irish Baroque Orchestra and is conducted by Peter Whelan. INO artistic director Fergus Sheil said: “One of the joys of programming opera is that, as well as offering our audiences great repertoire that they know and love, we can also introduce people to completely new experiences.”

Tickets from 061 953400 or online at www.limetreetheatre.ie