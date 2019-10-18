Two men to appear in court in relation to Limerick burglaries

TWO men, who have been arrested in relation to burglaries and thefts in Limerick, will appear in court this Friday morning October 18, at 10.30am.

The two men in their 20s were arrested in relation to burglaries and thefts in the Limerick Garda Division have now been charged.

They are charged in relation to a total of seven burglaries that all occurred on April 19 of this year.

The burglaries occurred at five takeaway restaurants in the Castletroy, Castleconnel, Rahen and Westbury areas of Limerick and Clare, one at a restaurant in Annacotty and one at a hair salon in Castleconnel.



Searches were carried on the October 16, in Limerick city by Detective Gardaí from Henry Street and Roxboro Road, with assistance from the Divisional Crime Task Force.

Both men were arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.