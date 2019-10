FOUR units from Limerick fire services and one unit from Adare garda station are attending the scene of a one-car collision on the M20 northbound between J5 Ballybronogue and J4 Patrickswell.

The vehicle involved reportedly hit a road traffic sign, with no reported serious injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.30pm this Sunday evening, with the road closed off for the time being.

More to follow.