Things what are on in Limerick

THIS weekend in Limerick we are completely gifted with some great music acts, plus the Bualadh Bos festival offers some great children's entertainment. Aside from the music and kids' shows, you can also delve into the world of deadly murder in the Lime Tree this Sunday. Plenty to keep you entertained, amused and, dare I say it, educated!

Thursday (October 10)

Macronite is back in Limerick this Thursday, bringing pounding beats and trance to three separate stages in Dolan's. Detroit native DJ Stingray is headlining in the Warehouse with the dystopian twist on electro that has made him famous, while Scientific Wax's Equinox tops the bill in the Kasbah. If you make your way upstairs you're in for a treat, as London rapper Confucius MC is doing a set with Boot Records' Jazz T. Support slots include a huge Limerick posse - you can stay upstairs for the full night and catch Hazey Haze, Aswell and Citrus Fresh. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €15.

Friday (October 11)

Folk-rock duo Hudson Taylor are Live At The Big Top in the Milk Market this Friday night. They're armed with a new song - Back To You - which sounds very much like all of their other songs but includes a woowooh chorus to make it fun. The two brothers have toured with Gabrielle Aplin and Rodrigo y Gabriela in the past year and offer as energetic a show as you will see from anyone in the radio-friendly end of the folk-rock genre. Definitely worth seeing live. Gates open at 7pm, tickets are €25.

David Geraghty (of Bell X1) brings his side-project Join Me In The Pines to The Commercial's Record Room this Friday night. His experimentation with techno still puts him at the proto-Bowieism stage of his solo career but if he's careful he can skip the Tin Machine phase and jump straight to Earthling. At least that's the hope. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €15.

Limerick Choir Night is an evening of performances by Limerick's best choirs this Friday, closing out Mental Health Week with some choral serenity. it's a free event in St Mary's Cathedral, starting at 7:30pm. Arrive early to get a good seat, or, indeed, any seat at all.

Dublin garage rockers Squarehead are an oddity when it comes to indie rock in Ireland, sounding like they stepped out of a time machine from the 1990s with no knowledge and little care about anything that's happened in music over the past quarter of a century. That's probably their greatest strength, as you'll see if you catch their gig in the Kasbah Social Club this Friday. Their just-released latest album High Times is a paean to 1990s alt-rock, with some Beach Boys riffs thrown in for kicks. They'll be supported by Casavettes. It's a perfect pairing. This is the gig you shouldn't miss this weekend. Doors at 9pm, tickets are a tenner.

Saturday (October 12)

There's a packed day at the Lime Tree Theatre on Saturday to open the Bualadh Bos family weekend. Get your children to the free Monster Doodle at 11am, where they can explore their creative side and practice their social interactions by painting and colouring for an hour. And Children's Books Ireland experts will be on hand in the theatre foyer from midday to 4pm for the Book Clinic (also free), which will prescribe a reading list for young people based on what they already like to read.

If you're the sort of person who likes food, congratulations, you're human. I feel fancy when I eat food from a plate but if you have higher standards when it comes to dressing up your grub, take yourself to the mezzanine level of the Milk Market this Saturday for this week's free Pigtown food demo with Cork chef Bryan McCarthy. His attitude towards food follows the French principle of "terroir" - the idea that food is intrinsically influenced by the place its grown. Of course it is. Muck sticks. It starts at midday. There might be free food.

Windmill Theatre Company are in the Lime Tree Theatre at 2pm and 4pm on Saturday with Baba Yaga, their comic take on the traditional Slavic folktale. Aimed at ages between 7 and 12, it's the only show you will see this year where someone plays two recorders simultaneously through her nose. Unmissable. Tickets are €10, or you can get a family ticket for €35.

Sunday (October 13)

Stick By Me is a physical comedy show aimed at children between 3-6. It picked up rave reviews at the 2018 Edinburgh Children's Festival and is at the Lime Tree Theatre this Sunday. Young children are as discerning an audience as the best theatre critics and I can't see anyone going home disappointed with Andy Manley's show about friendship and the joy of treasured possessions. There are two shows, at 2:30pm and 4:30pm and tickets are €8.

These days Jake Clemons is best known as the saxophonist in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band but the American singer-songwriter is a talented multi-instrumentalist, almost as skilled on the clarinet and drums as he is with the devil's horn. He's playing Dolan's Warehouse this Sunday night. Despite being 39, he's really only getting his solo career going so, while he has a bit to go before becoming the boss without The Boss, you won't be disappointed if you make time for this gig. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €20.

True crime junkies: your boat comes in this Sunday night. Over the past two years the West Cork Podcast has gripped the nation - or at least the part of the nation with an Audible account - by diving deep into the 1996 murder of French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Presenters Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde are in the Lime Tree Theatre this Sunday to delve into recent developments in the case. It's a scripted performance set to live music and is an absolute must for anyone who spends their evenings listening to macabre tales of people who were murdered. Hopefully not looking for tips. 8pm, tickets are €27.50 / €25 concession.

All weekend

Mariele Neudecker's Sediment exhibition is at the Limerick City Gallery until November 17. The Hunt Museum's exhibition of creative arts by people in custody, which needs a catchier title, opens this Friday and runs till November 24. Both free to see.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!