Community awards call out for Limerick students

The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards has launched its 14th campaign to shine a light on the commitment and dedication of young people’s volunteering efforts by encouraging Limerick students to apply for its 2020 awards.

One of Ireland’s largest youth recognition programmes, the initiative aims to give young people a voice who are making their communities a better place to live while inspiring others to take action.

The top 20 honourees each receive €500 with two finalists winning €1,000 for their preferred charity and a trip to Washington, D.C.

The 2020 Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards are split into two categories including the Junior category, for students under the age of 16, and the Senior category, for students under the age of 19. Applications are now open at www.pramerica.ie/spirit.

Students must register and apply via the online system by October 24 and their completed application is then submitted to their principal for review/submission with a deadline of 8th November 2019. All students who submit an application will receive a Certificate of Merit.