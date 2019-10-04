Limerick man to go on trial for indecently assaulting sister-in-law

A LIMERICK man who is accused of indecently assaulting his sister-in-law when she was a child is due to go on trial this Friday.

The 66-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges relating to offences which are alleged to have taken place on dates between February 1971 and February 1977.

Limerick Circuit Court has heard, the complainant was aged eight when the abuse is alleged to have started.

Several of the offences are alleged to have taken place at her childhood home while others are alleged to have happened at different locations in Limerick city.

A jury of seven men and five women has been selected for the trial which is expected to conclude early next week.