Woman killed in double-vehicle collision near Limerick-Kerry border

A WOMAN has died in a road traffic collision involving a jeep and a car near the Limerick-Kerry border this Wednesday morning.

The woman in her 20s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene o the collision on the N21 AT Meenleitrim, Castleisland, Kerry.

The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified, a spokesperson has said.

The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Tralee are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.