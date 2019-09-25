Disappointment as Ryanair axes more services from Shannon Airport

RYANAIR has axed a number of routes from Shannon, in what has been described as a “major blow” to the region.

The budget airline will no longer fly to Bristol, East Midlands Airport and the sunshine resort of Ibiza from next January.

Senator Maria Byrne said it’s disappointing, especially in the aftermath of the recent postponement of 13 services per week at Shannon due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft earlier this year.

“It’s a further significant setback for the economic growth of the Mid-West region,” she added, “More needs to be done to support Shannon as airports play such considerable role in economic development and job creation.”

“2019 has been a very tough year for Shannon Airport but I am calling on more support for our local international airport, especially in the build-up to the Ryder Cup in Adare Manor in 2026.

“It is crucial that we make sure that we do not lose out on the substantial economic benefit hosting such a renowned event will bring to this region.

“Trojan work has been done in continuing to develop the region but growth cannot continue without a thriving Shannon Airport that offers a wide-range of services and routes to and from our wonderful part of Ireland.

“In an era when magnificent work has been done in promoting tourism in the West of Ireland, such as the momentous growth of the Wild Atlantic Way, it is very disappointing to see the loss of these three services today,” Ms Byrne said.

Meanwhile, Mary Considine, the acting chief executive at Shannon Airport added: “We are disappointed with Ryanair’s decision to cut Shannon services to Bristol, East Midlands and Ibiza from January 2020. In light of the slowdown in the global economy and the uncertainty of Brexit, this is a particularly challenging time for global aviation. In the last week alone, we have seen the closure and suspension of flights by three European airlines.”

However, she added: “Ryanair is a valued airline partner and we understand the turbulent global economic climate that the aviation industry is facing. Ryanair will continue to operate 15 routes and carry 775,000 passengers from Shannon in 2020, and we are actively engaging with all our airline partners to explore opportunities to attract new Shannon services.”