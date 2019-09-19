‘Limerick may become dumping ground after Irish Cement decision’

LIMERICK TD Maurice Quinlivan is to raise the decision to award Irish Cement a licence to burn tyres and other waste in Mungret with the Environment Minister Richard Bruton.

There has been a hugely negative reaction among the city’s political community to the news that Irish Cement has secured a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ditch the use of fossil fuels and instead burn tyres and solid recovered waste in the production of the building material.

Mr Quinlivan said he is “appalled” at the move, pointing out the area around the factory site has homes, sports fields and other community facilities.

“Local people don’t want this incinerator. Businesses don’t want it. Politicians don’t want it. I can’t understand how one company can run roughshod over all this legitimate opposition and proceed with a project that will have a devastating impact on our community. This is a toxic decision from the Environmental Protection Agency, who should be there to protect people and to protect our environment,” he said in a statement.

The Sinn Fein TD is now calling on politicians from all parties to “commit their efforts to stopping this project”.

“This incinerator will be accompanied by buildings for storage of rubbish waiting to be burned. In addition to the emissions that will pollute our city and countryside, Mungret will become a dumping ground for waste from around the country and possibly from abroad. This decision is wrong and unjustified. It flies in the face of widespread community and political opposition and Sinn Féin are totally opposed to this and stand with the local community in their opposition to it,” he added.

There is a 28-day window of opportunity now for parties to have their say on the decision by the EPA to allow Irish Cement burn up to 90,000 tonnes of waste a year at Mungret.

And with more than 4,000 people objecting to the proposals, this looks likely.

The €10m plans, which the company has said is vital for the future of the plant in Mungret, will see the use of fossil fuels phased out in favour of tyres and waste in the manufacture of cement. The firm says the reform will create 60 new temporary jobs and secure the future of the 80 staff working in Mungret.

There are huge environmental concerns around the grant of permission for the project. But for its part, Irish Cement has always maintained that because the materials are being burnt at such a high temperature, the impact on the environment will be negligible.

Grace O’Sullivan, the Green Party MEP for Ireland South, added her party will be examining the conditions carefully, and added she hopes there are “severe punitive penalties” on Irish Cement for non-compliance with the licence.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin said he isn’t surprised by the move by the EPA.

“I was one of a handful of public representatives who submitted a submission against the burning of hazardous waste in the form of incineration based on a lack of clear evidence concerning health and environmental implications. We have as a council invested in terms of infrastructure in the Mungret community in recent years with land provided for new schools, recreational facilities and housing. This decision casts a shadow over the entire community based on the company’s poor health and safety record to date,” he added.

Metropolitan Cathaoirleach James Collins said: “The EPA’s decision to grant an incineration licence to Irish Cement is a hugely disappointing decision which will damage public health and Limerick’s reputation as a clean, green city. We have a State body which has totally disregarded the will of the people in Limerick. People marched in their thousands, attended public meetings, and advocated through local representatives like myself who made lengthy submissions to the EPA on their behalf.”

The main opposition grouping to Irish Cement’s €10m blueprint, Limerick Against Pollution held an emergency meeting yesterday evening in the immediate wake of the decision.

It remains to be seen what their next move will be.

In a statement to the media, the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed it has issued a "proposed determination" on a revised licence to Irish Cement.

"The Proposed Determination provides for the acceptance of non-hazardous waste materials to be used as alternative fuels and raw materials, up to a maximum of 90,000 tonnes per annum. The Proposed Determination contains more than 100 individual conditions relating to the environmental management, operation, control and monitoring of the installation," they said, "The EPA is satisfied that the emissions from the installation when operated in accordance with the conditions of the proposed licence will meet all required environmental protection standards and will not endanger human health or harm the environment in the vicinity of the installation or over a wider area."

In a statement last night, Irish Cement stated: "Irish Cement welcomes today's decision by the EPA to allow for the replacement of fossil fuels in the Limerick cement factory. Irish Cement will study the details of the proposed licence before making any further comment."