Temporary lay-offs at County Limerick meat factory

LAY off notices have been issued to a number of staff at ABP Rathkeale, the Limerick Leader has learned.

The notice, dated September 10, says that "the management of ABP Rathkeale wish to put you on notice of lay-offs due to the ongoing protests. As a result of the protests we will not be able to fully operate commencing from September 11, 2019".

It says that the "kill floor" is the area subject to lay-offs at present. With 330 people employed at the Holycross site it is estimated that around 100 work on the "kill floor".

The notice continues: "We will assess the situation on a day to day basis and keep you informed of any potential impact on production. This will be done by area and may impact the full site.

"In the case of potential lay-offs you may wish to use annual leave entitlement for the days in question. We appreciate your cooperation during this time."

A spokesperson for Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said 3,000 employees of its members have been temporarily laid off due to the "continuing illegal blockades of factories and intimidation of staff and suppliers by protestors".

Beef farmers say they have been left with no choice as they are operating at less than the cost of production.

Adare-Rathkeale councillor, Richard O'Donoghue said this Wednesday morning that the situation is "unbelievably serious".

"If you look at it from a common sense point of view farmers are taking all the risk. They have the fodder, land, health of the animal, and rearing of the animal to worry about. The product comes into the factory and they sell it on. Everyone has to make money on a tiered effect. Everybody has to get their fair share but the least amount of money is coming to the person that is producing it," said Cllr O'Donoghue.

IFA president Joe Healy said it is time for the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed "to tell the meat barons to stop posturing and come forward with proposals to resolve the current impasse in the beef sector".

“The time for persuasion is over. This is an unprecedented crisis and it cannot go on any longer. The meat factories need to come to the table immediately.

"MII’s pontificating about normal negotiation protocols will get us nowhere. This is not a typical dispute. The minister needs to get tough with MII and the beef barons.

“The minister also needs to come with proposals himself. We need a full statutory investigation into the sector, further Brexit funding and a clear plan should we end up with a hard Brexit,” said Mr Healy.

When ABP Rathkeale was contacted by the Limerick Leader there was nobody available to take a media query.