Cannonball Limerick gets a special visitor from the US

HUNDREDS of high-performance cars rolled into Limerick this afternoon, as part of Cannonball Ireland.

The motorcade saw Porches, Maseratis, Rolls Royce and Bentley cars hit the streets as part of a major fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.

There was even a guest appearance from a very believable Donald Trump impersonator.

I'm down here at the @cannonballire at the @RadissonBluLime and we have a very special guest @realDonaldTrump. Rumour has it he's only here for the Chicken Hut #LimerickLeader pic.twitter.com/0MUYUF7gNx — Ryan O'Rourke (@Ryan_O_R) September 7, 2019

Cannonball is the largest organised road trip in Europe. The event has already raised €1,016,000 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The Irish Cancer Society which funds lifesaving cancer research and a range of free support services for people affected by cancer.

The event started 12.30pm at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the Ennis Road.

Danielle and Adam McCarthy, from Charleville were among the hundreds of car enthusiasts that traveled to the Ennis Road to see the mass of high powered cars.

“My favourite is the blue Lamborghini,” said Adam, pointing at a car parked up nearby.

“I want the Porsche,” said Danielle, who knew the make of every car who passed her.

Cannonball is the brainchild of Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and this year, the headline sponsor of the event is Circle K. Other sponsors include Keane’s Jewellers, BMW, and Windsor Motors.

As well as the Radisson Blu Hotel, the Cannonball tour will take in Malahide – where it kicks off - as well as Fermoy, Sligo and Slane. It will wind up in Edenderry in Co Offaly.