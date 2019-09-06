Gardai issue warning ahead of the Listowel Races 

THE writer John B Keane was wise about a lot of things and he knew well what he was talking about when he said: “Listowel Races is a state of mind.”

The event, which now runs over seven days and nights, has a very unique charm and atmosphere and continues to attract people back religiously for the past 160 years.

This year’s Harvest Festival which kicks off this Sunday with a Family Day again holds out the promise of good racing and good fun.

But in advance of the festival, gardai in Listowel have issued warnings about underage drinking and drink driving.

“An Garda Siochana want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable experience at the races,” Sergeant Diarmuid O’Brien said this week. But, he explained, last year there was a number of incidents of underage drunkenness, in particular on the Friday evening of Race Week which traditionally attracts large numbers of young people.

“This year we have written to 33 schools in the North Kerry and West Limerick area outlining the legislation relating to underage drinking and requesting teachers to reinforce the message,” he said.

“Separately we have spoken with the bus drivers in the West Limerick North Kerry area and Gardai will be carrying out spot checks at pick up locations ensuring no alcohol is brought onto the buses or indeed no young person has consumed alcohol,” Sgt O’Brien said.

“We will be operating a stop and search policy on entering the racecourse,” he continued and the gardai are asking parents to take responsibility for their children.

“If children are attending the races unaccompanied by an adult we ask parents to know where they are throughout the day and arrange collection after the last race. Underage persons will not be allowed into licenced premises up the town afterwards,” Sgt O’Brien added. And he warned: “We will fully investigate any youths found committing an offence in relation to underage drinking. Referral to the Juvenile Diversion Programme or prosecution by the courts will be implemented.”

Sgt O’Brien also advised adult patrons attending the races to ensure they have a designated driver or arrange alternative transport if they are consuming alcohol.

The Divisional Roads Policing Unit in Kerry will deploy additional resources to the Listowel area during Race Week, he added.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place during Race Week and patrons are advised to use the special racecourse car parks at Greenville (entrance off Greenville Road), Greenville (entrance off Convent Street), Tralee (entrance off the N69 Tralee road) and Barrett’s Field (entrance off Bridge Road, Listowel). Further parking will be available in the town’s car parks.

Patrons with Special Needs can avail of parking via the Tralee Road entrance. Parking restrictions will be in place in residential areas of the town and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

Non race traffic should where possible divert away from routes used by motorists attending the races.