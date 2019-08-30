Limerick Show chairman’s rose in bloom over 34 years

EXHIBITING flowers at the Limerick Show is often a real labour of love, as it can take lots of time to get your blossoms in bloom.

But surely nobody has put as much effort into providing tender loving care to their flowers as Limerick Show chairperson Geraldine Nicholas.

She has cared for a tiny little rose for the last 34 years, having recovered it from the garden at the old Jewish Synagogue in Hillview at Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city.​

And her sterling efforts won her second place in her category at the contest.

“It’s only a tiny little thing. But it is very old,” she explained, “I lived in the Jewish synagogue at Hillview at Wolfe Tone Street. That's well gone now.”

In​ order to keep the small rose in top condition, Geraldine feeds it seaweed and tomato food.

“It's a treasure. It's very special to me. You love to look after something which you've taken care of for so long. Miniature roses like these are so rare, but they are so pretty and beautiful,” she said.

Huge crowds were at the Limerick Show at the Patrickswell Racecourse, thanks in part to a splash of sunshine, and increased attractions.

“It’s been a wonderful show,” Geraldine said.