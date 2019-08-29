Things What Are On In Limerick

THIS weekend in Limerick offers the chance to engorge yourself on music from gospel to metal with some techno on the side. You can also catch two provocative films, a night at the circus and the annual massive Milford Harvest Fair!

Thursday (August 29)

Circus Vegas visits the Two Mile Inn on the Ennis Road this week for the last live theatrical and circus show before we all have to admit that it's Autumn.

Relative newcomers on the Irish scene, only touring Ireland since 2001, they tend more towards theatrics than most of Ireland's sawdust and sand circuses but keep the solid base that you expect in any big top - acrobatics, juggling and clowning.

Shows are at 3pm and 7:30pm every day except for the weekend shows, which are at 2pm and 5pm. All tickets are €10, apart from ringside seats, which are €15. You can also get 10% off for booking online.

Fancy some garden jazz? As part of their ongoing Hunt Thursday summer series, there's an early evening session of light jazz at the Hunt Museum this Thursday, taking over the café and the museum's garden.

Drop in any time between 5:30pm and 7:30pm. You can listen to the jazz for free or pay €10 to also get a glass of wine and entry into the John Lavery & Walter Osborne exhibition. There's nothing quite as classy as imbibing wine and jazz while also taking in paintings by Ireland's most celebrated painter of pound notes. It's worth seeing the exhibition before it disappears in a month.

Gospel meets mbaqanga and zydeco this Thursday night in Dolan's Warehouse, as the London African Gospel Choir are in town to perform Paul Simon's Graceland album from beginning to finish.

Commissioned by the ultra-trendy Jazz Café in Camden to perform the album for one performance in 2016, tickets for their London show sold out in record time so they've taken the show on the road.

The concert is an absolute must for those of us whose favourite record has long been the original Graceland, especially if you're completely certain that nobody will ever do a gospel arrangement of your second-favourite (Betty Boo's gloriously kitsch sophomore album Grrr It's Betty Boo, not that you asked). Doors open at 8pm for the fully-seated show, tickets are €33.

Limerick gets its own offshoot of Innsbruck's Polit Film Fest this week, with two of the festival's films being screened in the city. On Thursday, Narrative 4 hosts Kelly Showker's Slut Or Nut, the story of Canadian activist Mandi Gray as she navigated victim-unfriendly academic and legal systems after her sexual assault.

That's followed in Fab Lab on Friday by Montags In Dresden, Sabine Michel's hard-hitting and, frankly, quite disturbing documentary about three German far-right campaigners. As the Polit festival seeks to provoke discussion, they certainly achieve it with these two films. 8pm each night, tickets are €7 for each screening.

Crooner, showband leader and 1976 Eurovision contestant Red Hurley will be singing in the Redemptorists (Mount St Alphonsus Church, or "de fadders" if you're local) this Thursday.

It's in aid of Clare's Wish Foundation, the Irish charity that provides wishes to adults diagnosed with terminal diseases. Clare's Wish is a wonderful charity, capable of granting any wish as long as it doesn't involve Liverpool winning a domestic league trophy, so this is well worth supporting. You can look forward to a full night of spiritual hits. Doors at 8:30pm, tickets are €20.

Friday (August 30)

It's metal night at Costello's Milk Market Bar this Friday night, with the latest instalment of their Unleash The Horde series of hard rock gigs. Headlining you'll find Dublin five-piece Sectile, whose sound centres on prog-metal but easily draws on all ends of the hard rock spectrum. They'll be supported by two Limerick thrash metal bands - the up-and-coming New Age Messiah and Imrama. Doors at 8:30pm, tickets are a fiver.

Saturday (August 31)

Tunnel Vision podcast DJs are in Pharmacia this Saturday night for a hefty night of techno and jungle, accompanied by their trademark trippy visuals. Doors open at 10pm and you can look forward to a few solid hours of D&B and hardcore from Steve Wallek and KVN. Get there before 11pm and you can get in for free; it'll cost you a fiver after that.

Sunday (September 1)

The annual Milford Hospice Harvest Fair takes place at the UL Sports Arena this Sunday. It's one of Limerick's biggest annual events, with over 20,000 people expected through the doors during the afternoon. They'll have the traditional wheel of fortune, stalls with everything from bric-a-brac to cake and a giant kids' fun zone. As all proceeds go to Milford Hospice, it's for a very worthy cause as well as lots of fun. It runs from 11am to 5pm and entry is free.

If you have younglings who fancy giving tennis a go, they can roll up to the CIAC Tennis Club in Rosbrien this Sunday for two hours of on-court activities. The free open day will give children between 5 and 12 a chance to see if they fancy a life of hitting small balls over nets.

The C and I in the name stand for "Catholic Institute" but that's largely a hangover from the days when people who believed in transubstantiation didn't have their own clubs outside of Sunday Mass and funerals.

Adding tennis was a massive improvement. Open to all from midday to 2pm and they'll even supply a racket if you don't have one.

The monthly kids' arts and crafts club is at the Hunt Museum on Sunday. It's the perfect chance to convince your small children to stop painting your walls and cutting your curtains, as they'll learn that nobody will scream at them for painting and cutting paper instead. As an extra bonus, they will be making a mess of someone else's room, so you won't have to clean up after them. Aimed at children between 4 and 8, it runs from 2:30pm to 4pm and will cost €3 per child.

All weekend

The Forsaken On Calvary photo exhibition is at Limerick Museum until August 31. Free to visit. Tickets are €10 for the Lavery & Osborne: Observing Life exhibition at the Hunt Museum, which runs till September 30.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!