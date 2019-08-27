Limerick riverside patrols set to be increased following spike in number of incidents

PATROLS of the Shannon are to be upped after a weekend which saw at least four people enter the water in apparent suicide attempts.

Thanks to the work of volunteer groups, two young people were saved. And frustrated family members this Sunday evening gathered outside City Hall to demand action after a spike in recent suicide attempts.

The Limerick Land Search Team, which provides patrols and support to those in distress, is to increase its patrols from three nights a week to seven nights a week after a young woman aged in her mid-20s was recovered, while a man and woman of a similar age also entered the water in separate incidents.

“It has escalated and escalated,” said Ellen Duffy, a committee member with the Limerick Land Search Team, who confirmed plans to up its patrols would be discussed at the group’s annual general meeting.

Meanwhile, around 50 people gathered at short notice in City Hall to voice their frustrations over the lack of support for people in suicidal distress including members of Limerick Suicide Watch.

Among the crowd were heartbroken relatives of people who have taken their own lives. Some were angry at the health system and said some people had taken their lives hours after being released from care.

It was unclear who organised the impromptu event, but Cllr John Costelloe got the group around in a circle in front of City Hall and spoke to them for a period.

Ms Duffy wants to see more cameras around the riverside.

“There are only two at present – one is in the King’s Island covering that area, and as far as I know, another camera is outside Kinsella’s Bar [in Thomondgate]. But there are none focusing on the rivers, which there should be. Limerick has to wake up, and the government needs to wake up to this crisis,” she said.

For confidential support, please contact the Samaritans on freephone 116123. Pieta House is available at 061-484444.