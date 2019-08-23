Scorching hot Limerick Show on Sunday!

EVERYTHING is set fair for a fantastic Limerick Show in the Racecourse this Sunday, August 25.

During one of the worst droughts in decades last year organisers were unlucky to have a day of mist and rain but the forecast is for a dry, sunny day with temperatures up to 24 degrees. The show committee have pulled out all the stops for their 90th event with a host of new attractions and dropping the entry price to €10. Children go in for free.

Up to 15,000 visitors, 1,000 competitors and 150 trade exhibitors are expected at Limerick’s largest family and agricultural festival. One of the additions to the line-up is a food village showcasing the very best of local produce and cookery demonstrations from top local chefs. Gourmet sausages, grilled meats, artisan cheese, honey, vegan cakes, handmade chocolates and lots more will be on the menu.

Chairman of Limerick Show and IFA deputy president, Richard Kennedy stresses the importance of the bond between farmers and foodies.

“Limerick Show has always been about showcasing the very best of Limerick and the surrounding areas. This year, we’re delighted to shine a spotlight on local food producers, many of whom use locally sourced ingredients from the farming community. The link between farmers and food producers is a very important one that should be nurtured,” said Mr Kennedy, who is a dairy farmer in Clarina.

“If music be the food of love, play on,” said Shakespeare and the hard-working committee have put a big emphasis on live music this year. There will be a full three hours of music and dancing by some of the greats of the Irish scene – Shaun O’Dowd, Gina and the Champions, Ronan Collins, Gerard Quilligan, Limerick’s Live 95FM’s JP Dillon and DJ Brian. There will also be jiving competition so judging by the weather the wellies can be left at home and the dancing shoes brought instead.

The free children’s entertainment includes bouncy castles, face painting, juggling workshops, slides and an animal farm. If the little ones get tired they can hop on the kiddies train and catch a lift around the showgrounds. Children under 12 get free entry to the show.

Fit Dooneen Athletic Club members wouldn’t dream of getting on the train as they look forward to their Munster Mile and 5K races.

Celia Holman Lee’s models will be strutting their stuff at a more sedate pace in a fashion show displaying the fantastic wares of local boutiques.

All these run side by side the traditional show events like cattle and horse showing, showjumping, sheep, goats, poultry, dog show, arts and crafts, photography, horticulture exhibits, vintage cars and trucks, retail village, farm machinery and lots more.

Show president Leo Walsh says Limerick Show is for the county and city and with all the new additions invites families from the city to come to Limerick Racecourse on Sunday before school starts next week.