Open Day at Glin Castle in aid of Visitor Centre

THIS Sunday is Open Day at Glin Castle, the home of the Knights of Glin for the past 700 years. Visitors will be able to take tours of the gardens and of the castle throughout the day, and all in support of Glin Development Association.

The Open Day has now become an annual event and is a good fund-raiser for the association but it would not be possible without the involvement and generosity of the Fitzgerald family, association chairman John Anthony Culhane pointed out.

This year, the money raised will go towards the development of a visitor and interpretive centre which is to be located at the rear of the local library.

A large part of the estimated €120,000 cost of the project has already been secured through the Town and Village Renewal funding scheme and Limerick City and County Council is hoping to secure further funds. But there is also a local contribution and the Open Day is intended to help plug that gap.

“The visitor centre will be located in the rear section of what was the old garda station and courthouse which is now the library,” Mr Culhane explained. Architect’s plans have been drawn up for the centre which the Development Association hopes will function as a place to welcome visitors, to tell the story of Glin through words, sounds and images and to arm them with knowledge before they embark on a tour of the riverside village.

“All going well, we hope to be up and running for the tourist season in 2020,” Mr Culhane said.

The Glin Castle Open Day gets underway at mid-day this Sunday and runs until 6pm with guided tours and tea on the lawn. Admission is €10 per person and €20 for families.