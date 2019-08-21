New childcare service launched for county Limerick area

Bulgaden National School is to provide a new community preschool and afterschool facility to operate from this autumn.

The service will be operated by Tait House Community Enterprise in Limerick. The new preschool will offer free preschool places plus afterschool to the community.

Subject to approval, Castle Community Childcare will be established to meet the growing needs for preschool and afterschool services in the area.

The new service will offer free places to children eligible for the ECCE programme and will also operate a school-age childcare service to pupils of national school during term time.

The announcement will come as a welcome development for parents of children attending Bulgaden National School and the surrounding areas.

Tait House Community Enterprise has a long track record in the childcare industry. Its own crèche facility, located in Limerick city, was established over 25 years ago and has grown to now employ over 30 staff.

Earlier this year the facility announced further expansion plans with 40 additional childcare places added.

Speaking after announcing the Tait House and Bulgaden National School partnership, Tracey Lynch CEO at Tait House said: “We are delighted to be in a position to develop a working relationship with Bulgaden National School and to announce our plans to develop the new Castle Community Childcare service. Tait House has developed a strong reputation in the field of childcare in the Limerick area due to the warm and welcoming nature of all its staff.

As we see the development of new communities across Limerick, and as our population expands there is a rapid need for increased childcare and after school services in the wider Limerick area. Tait House is well positioned to be able to use our many years of experience to work to help the people of Bulgaden to develop a new preschool and afterschool service that we hope will grow to become a key part of their community in years to come.”

Ethel Hyland, acting principal of Bulgaden National School said: “The addition of the new Castle Community Childcare service has been hugely welcomed locally. From a parental perspective childcare has now become one of the most important elements. There has been a growing demand for a quality service, one that gives parents peace of mind whilst also providing a safe, friendly environment for children to learn and play.”

We were delighted to be in a position to partner with Tait House, an organisation with many years of experience in the childcare industry. Their advice, guidance and expertise has played a crucial role in bringing our new service in Bulgaden to fruition. We look forward to welcoming their first recruits in the autumn!”

Michael Donegan, cathoirleach for the Cappamore and Kilmallock District of Limerick City and County Council has welcomed the new initiative saying: “The addition of Castle Community Childcare in Bulgaden will see a much-needed addition to the existing childcare offering for this part of Limerick county. Tait House Community Enterprise has a respected reputation in this field. I look forward to seeing the introduction of this service over the coming weeks and am sure that parents from the area will welcome it with open arms”.

The new Castle Community Childcare service will offer free places to children eligible for the ECCE programme (further information on eligibility available from http://www.limerickchildcare.ie/ecce/) and will also operate a School-Age Childcare to pupils of national school during school terms.

Application forms can be obtained by phoning Patricia at 061-415340 or emailing pgleeson@taithouse.ie or by contacting the school bulgadenns.ias@eircom.net or members of the parents' council.