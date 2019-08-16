Emergency services at scene of two-car collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene a double-vehicle collision in County Limerick this Friday evening.

The incident occurred on the N21 between Adare and Rathkeale, north of Croagh.

There are delays on both directions.

Munster Regional Communications Centre was alerted to the incident at 6.50pm and dispatched two fire appliances to the scene; one from Rathkeale and one from Foynes.

It is not known how many people are involved in the incident.