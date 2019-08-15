Limerick's booming music scene to get spotlight on three-day gig trail

LIMERICK’s independent and fringe music scene is set to take over the city centre in a major three-day trail of gigs this weekend.

Feile Na Greine (festival of the sun), colourfully ranging on a multi-genre spectrum from electronic, hip-hop to rock, will kick off its second annual celebration this Friday.

Notable acts on the three-day line-up include Bleeding Heart Pigeons, Crevice, Windings, Jenni, and a long-list of more than 20 acts, at Pharmacia, The Commercial, The Milk Market, Lucky Lane, Mother Macs and Cruises Street.

The festival is unique for a number of reasons, and not just for its musical offering of its scale, which hasn’t been seen in Limerick since the likes of Bump! electronic music festival in 2012.

Not only is every gig free, many daytime shows are for all ages and all are dog-friendly, stresses organiser Jack Brolly. “You have absolutely no idea how deep my love for dogs runs,” he said ahead of this weekend.

Feile Na Greine is the brainchild of Jack, of Lower Your Expectations, and Ger Devine of DIY LK, who wanted to collaborate to fuse both independent music scenes in one weekend in 2018.

A “massive success”, many of the venues were busy from the moment it kicked off, with children even enjoying the daytime shows on the Saturday, he recalled

“It's nice to feel like you may be exposing someone so young to something that could become a formative moment in their lives.”

“It's incredibly broad. We purposefully book like that so we can expose people to different musical ideas, some that may necessarily not feature on the same bill or may not necessarily be something you'd experience that experience that early in the day. The idea to to keep people on their toes,” Jack told the Leader.

Commenting on Limerick’s strong music scene, Jack commended DIY LK for becoming a “country-wide name”. He also praised the city’s electronic culture, citing popular events such as Macronite, Die, Cabal, Touch of Techno, Wagwan, Bad Reputation and Prima Volta.

For more information, visit Feile Na Greine on Facebook.