Limerick assault suspect extradited from the UK to face circuit court trial

A MAN who is charged in connection with a serious assault more than six years ago was refused bail after he was extradited from England.

John Harty, 23, of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, is accused of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Patrick Byrnes Jnr at Lord Edward Street, Limerick, on May 21, 2013.

The father-of-three, who was 33 at the time, sustained serious head injuries after he was attacked by a group of men armed with hurleys who jumped out of a car and struck him repeatedly. The victim, also originally from Patrickswell, suffered brain damage and partial paralysis to one side of his body.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Mr Harty last October after he failed to appear in court for a second time.

At Limerick Circuit Court before the summer vacation, Detective Garda Pat Whelan gave evidence of executing the warrant after arresting the defendant at Shannon Airport.

Opposing bail, he told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, Mr Harty was detained by police in Peterborough in early July on foot of a European Arrest Warrant which was sought earlier this year.

He was subsequently extradited following a hearing at Wesminster Magistrates Court.

He said he had concerns Mr Harty would not appear in court if granted bail.

“I do have a fear he is a flight risk,” he said.

Addressing the court, the defendant accepted he had travelled to England but insisted he was not “running from the court”.

He said he had travelled “over and back” to the UK on several occasions but that he would “not disappear again” until the proceedings have concluded.

Mr Harty said he had turned up in court on previous occasions and that he is anxious for the case to be heard as he “did not do it” and intends pleading not guilty.

Having considered the garda objection, Judge O’Donnell said he had concerns and was refusing bail.

Noting the case has been in the list for some time, he adjourned the matter for trial later in the year saying he has to give priority to cases where people are in custody.