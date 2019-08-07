Hermitage Green star welcomes baby twins with beautiful poem

HERMITAGE Green’s Barry Murphy has welcomed his two babies into the world with a beautiful poem.

The Limerick artist took to Twitter to share the message, which he captioned: “Life is almost as incredible as my wife is. Happiest man alive today.”

The poem, titled “The labour ward” reads:

“Voices chatter, air con hums

As I just sit here twiddling my thumbs

2am and the floor is yours

The curtains raise, heart rate soars

In the coming minutes we'll see your faces

Skin on skin with my two little bassists

My palms are sanitized, my hands are steady

"Are you ready? As ready as you'll ever be

I wish that you could see your mother

Being pleasant, being present

Holding court with silly comments

Siatic nerves and midwife tea breaks

Life is good, life is honest

It is what it is and what it is is…

baby a and baby b whom I've loved since hearing these words

This one here is a little boy and this one here is a little girl”