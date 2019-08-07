Hermitage Green star welcomes baby twins with beautiful poem
Barry Murphy and wife Orlaith
HERMITAGE Green’s Barry Murphy has welcomed his two babies into the world with a beautiful poem.
The Limerick artist took to Twitter to share the message, which he captioned: “Life is almost as incredible as my wife is. Happiest man alive today.”
The poem, titled “The labour ward” reads:
“Voices chatter, air con hums
As I just sit here twiddling my thumbs
2am and the floor is yours
The curtains raise, heart rate soars
In the coming minutes we'll see your faces
Skin on skin with my two little bassists
My palms are sanitized, my hands are steady
"Are you ready? As ready as you'll ever be
I wish that you could see your mother
Being pleasant, being present
Holding court with silly comments
Siatic nerves and midwife tea breaks
Life is good, life is honest
It is what it is and what it is is…
baby a and baby b whom I've loved since hearing these words
This one here is a little boy and this one here is a little girl”
