Stage set in Limerick for Chamber Philharmonia Cologne

LIMERICK is getting a touch of German class next week, writes Mike Finnerty.

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is making its return to Ireland, with a stop in St. Mary’s Cathedral on Thursday, August 15.

The show is titled Classics From Germany and promises to transport audience members to the land of Beethoven, Bach and Stockhausen.

“The objective is simple – we want to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy classical music,” goes their maxim.

The collective is partnered with another of Germany’s finest exports; Mercedes-Benz.

Since 2009, they have been outfitted with a luxury tour bus from the car-maker, and the ensemble regularly preform for guests of the company at the Mercdes-Benz Centre in Cologne.

The group plays the works of Vivaldi, Mozart, Paganini, and Saint-Saens, and the multifaceted composition of the ensemble provides every member of the ensemble with the opportunity to perform as a soloist.

The permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists primarily of hand-picked pieces.

“This mix of carefully-curated music promises diversity of the very highest order, without us having to preach to the audience in the process,” according to the group.

“Music is for entertainment and not for instruction.”

For tickets, visit uch.ie or contact 061331549, tickets are €20 for adults, 17 for seniors/pensioners and 12 Euro for students and children. The show begins at 8pm.