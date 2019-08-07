Residents voice anger over closure of beloved riverside walk in Limerick

RESIDENTS of Corbally have voiced their anger at the closure of the Red Path.

The walkway has been closed for three weeks, with no visible sign of work taking place, despite signs being erected and rendering the site closed off to residents.

The Red Path serves as one of Limerick’s most-loved riverside walks, but has been out of comission in recent weeks – with no sign of action from Limerick Council.

News of the closure has reached one of Corbally’s finest.

Local resident and Labour Party TD for Limerick City Jan O’Sullivan says “There is a lot of anger among the people of Corbally and people from other parts of Limerick at the closure of the Red Path.

“This is a hugely popular walking route that leads directly to the Smarter Travel walking and cycling way along the Shannon Fields to UL on one side and the City Canal on the other.”

“I have had numerous queries from residents as to what is going on,” she stated.

“The sign says: “Footpath closed, works in progress” but there are no works in progress,” stated O’Sullivan.

“When I looked for clarity, the reply from the Council said that ‘it is closed for remedial works’ but they couldn’t tell me when they will start or when they will finish.”

“If the path is going to be upgraded that would be welcome – but we need to know.

“We need to see the work starting so that this beautiful scenic walkway can be open to the public again as soon as possible,” O’Sullivan said.