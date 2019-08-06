The what, when and where of Limerick's Greg O'Shea's homecoming

LIMERICK'S Greg O'Shea, Love Island 2019 winner is set to make his return home for the first time since winning ITV’s hit TV show early last week.

He will fly into Shannon Airport tomorrow, August 7, on an Aer Lingus flight from Heathrow, with a scheduled landing time of 11.20a.m.

To stay updated on the homecoming, follow Limerick Leader's social media.

The 24-year-old Corbally man, who also plays rugby with Ireland's Sevens team won the hit series of the summer after entering the villa less than two weeks before.

Himself and girlfriend Amber Gill scored almost 50% of the public vote and £25k each in the series finale, which was watched by viewers in their millions.

However, Greg's agent has revealed that the young star will not be making any formal or personal appearances in Limerick anytime soon due to the "reputational challenges" it could pose, with the rugby pro set to return to his rugby career and finish his legal studies in the near future.