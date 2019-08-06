Statistics show scale of homelessness problem in Limerick

The latest figures have shown that 262 people are currently homeless in Limerick.

Figures for June 2019 show that there is still much work to be done in combating Ireland’s homelessness crisis.

The current figure of homeless people in Ireland is 10,172 people, which is a drop from 10,253 in June 2018.

Seventy five families in the Mid-West Region are currently without a home.

A total of 953 children in 437 families are currently homeless nationwide.

Focus Ireland said that any monthly drop in the numbers is “good news as it means less families, children and individuals are suffering the trauma of being homeless.”

However, the overall trend is up as there has been a 28% rise in the number homeless in the last two years from 7,941 in June 2017 to 10,172 last month.

"Policies such as rapid rehousing, Homeless HAP, linkages to local communities and the availability of child support workers have all worked well in Dublin,” said Mike Allen, Director of Advocacy at Focus Ireland.

“Reviewing these policies and applying them outside the Dublin area will not only help hundreds of families it will avoid wasteful use of resources"

“Focus Ireland firmly believes that this balanced approach would allow the Government to take the decisions it has shied away from for several years. This includes actively building social housing, taxing those who hoard building land and better protecting the rights of tenants facing eviction.

“We also need the Government to set a cast-iron deadline that no family or individuals should be homeless for longer than six months and to put a specific family homelessness strategy in place to deal more effectively with this deepening crisis.”

With the Dail set to come back after it’s summer recess and winter rapidly approaching, Allen has implored those in political office to act and be more proactive in combating the ever-evolving crisis.

“We must always remember that although homelessness is a problem that can be solved, it is wrecking and damaging the lives of over 10,000 people in our country.”

“There is real danger that human stories get lost behind the numbers – in particular during the summer months when the politicians are on holidays and people are enjoying the good weather.”

However, there is no holiday or break from the almost constant stress for the over 10,000 people who are homeless.”