Woman rescued from house fire on Limerick's northside
Fire crews rescued a woman from a house in Ballynanty
A WOMEN was rescued from a house fire on Limerick’s northside in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Members of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the blaze in Ballynanty, where the woman was trapped inside.
Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the property.
They administered first aid until the ambulance service arrived.
Crews returned to the station after approximately one hour.
