WATCH: Safety warning over cliff-jumping at Limerick holiday hotspot

YOUNGSTERS jumping from high on the cliffs at Kilkee are risking life and limb, and are being warned not to.

Teenagers are leaping from approximately 80-feet high into the sea at the Clare resort, popular with Limerick holiday makers.

And local Fianna Fail councillor Cillian Murphy, who shared said one mis-step, and they are risking “a permanent life-changing injury at best, a funeral at worst.”

“One hundred people can do it, and 100 people can be fine. But it’s the 101st who might have the issue. I just think some parents don’t realise what their kids are doing, and this is why we put the video up,” said the councillor, who is the co-founder of Loop Head Tourism and a pub owner in the town.

He feels jumping from cliffs, to the sea bed, which can be racked with dangerous rocks underneath the water, is a new phenomenon with children previously going to designated spots to dive in the area.

Was sent this video to highlight to parents in #Kilkee what their kids are getting up to. This is absolutely crazy, approx 80 feet high, one misstep and it's a permanent life changing injury at best, a funeral at worst.

“The reality is, one slip and they are dead or in a wheelchair for the rest of their lives or in a coma the rest of thier lives. The rescue services would have to climb down and pick a body out of a water, putting their lives at risk too.”

Cllr Murphy said that younger children might copycat what older teens are doing on the cliff head, with their bodies not as able to cope with any damage caused.

“What do we do if we get an 11 or 12 year old starting to do it and their bodies aren’t able to cope with that stress. Look, it’s just not a good thing,” he added.

The message needs go out that jumping from the cliffs is an “uncool” thing to do, he said, “So kids look at it, and think: it’s fine, I don’t need to do that.”

Cllr Murphy said leaping from such a height is “just human nature” for some people.

“Some people would drive a motorbike at 50 miles an hour, and there can be another who would drive it at 150 miles per hour. There are people who enjoy the thrill, get the adrenaline rush. It’s one of the problems here,” he added.