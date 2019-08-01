Joint effort puts out County Limerick hay barn fire

MEMBERS of the Abbeyfeale Fire Service had a busy night on Wednesday as they tackled a hay barn fire.

Two units of the Abbeyfeale Fire Service, were assisted by one unit of the Rathkeale service as they battled the fire on Wednesday evening.

The units were called out at 6.04pm and were on site until 23.50pm.

The Abbeyfeale Fire Service took to Facebook to thank the Rathkeale Fire Service for the assistance.

In a Facebook post, Abbeyfeale Fire Service said:

“Crews had a busy evening yesterday evening attending a hay barn fire. Thanks to Lk12 in Rathkeale for the use of their water tanker.

A constant supply of water was required over a number of hours to extinguish the hay bales.”