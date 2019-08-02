Wright time for tractor run in memory of Limerick man Joe

JOE Wright went to his God in 2016 aged 92.

The popular Herbertstown man’s mode of transport going through the pearly gates was surely his beloved little red Massey Ferguson 35.

Having received great care from Milford, Joe came up with the idea of planning a fundraising tractor run for the charity. His family, neighbours and friends took up the mantle after his death and organised the first Joe Wright memorial tractor and vintage car run in 2017. It raised thousands of euro for Milford. A second run took place in 2018. The third installment is on this Sunday, August 4.

Car and tractor drivers will leave Herbertstown at noon. Registration is from 10.30am. While children might be too young to have a licence they can take part in a pedal tractor run at 11.20am. Refreshments afterwards in the parochial hall and local pubs. All monies raised will go to Milford Care Centre where Joe passed away peacefully.

One of the organisers, Maria McInerney said the whole day is in memory of a “great man”. Joe lost his wife Bridie when she was only in her early forties. They had seven children. Joe was a great family and community man. He and Tom Hanly organised the tractors in the St Patrick’s Day parade.

Last year, the run clashed with the Limerick and Cork All-Ireland semi-final but there are no such conflicts on Sunday.

“It is a great, fun day for one and all. It kicks off with the children’s pedal tractor run, face painting, tractor run, then refreshments for everyone in the parochial hall when all the drivers return from their adventures,” said Maria.

Joe would be very proud money is being raised for Milford Care Centre in his name. All are welcome to Herbertstown on Sunday to support a great cause and remember a great man.