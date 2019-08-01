Five shots discharged at house in Limerick village as infant twins were sleeping

TWO brothers have been refused bail after they appeared in court charged in connection with a shooting incident at their cousin’s home in West Limerick.

It is alleged that five shots were discharged during an incident at a house at Deelside, The Quay, Askeaton in the early hours of July 17, last.

Daniel O’Connor, 39, of Hassett’s Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick and Larry O’Connor, 30, who has an address at The Lodges, Ballykisteen, Tipperary each face three charges in relation to the shooting.

They are accused of recklessly discharging a double-barrelled pump-action shotgun as well as unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition on the same date.

Detective Garda Jerry O’Sullivan told Limerick District Court that Larry O’Connor made no reply when charged while Garda Eric O’Shea said Daniel O’Connor replied: “No comment”.

Opposing bail, Detective Sergeant Mike Reidy said two adults and two 11-month-old twins were asleep in the house when the shooting happened.

He said a number of shots were discharged inside the house and that the occupants had to “take cover” when they were awoken by the first shot.

It is alleged the culprits fled in a high-powered Seat Leon which was subsequently recovered in the Midlands.

The car, it is alleged, can be seen on CCTV in the vicinity of the house in Askeaton for several minutes around the time of the shooting which happened shortly before 3.30am.

Detective Sergeant said a third suspect is “being sought” by gardai and that the results of technical examinations are awaited.

He said a number of witness statements have been taken and that CCTV has been obtained as part of the garda investigation.

He added that he believes the defendants will be “forensically” linked to the getaway car once the results are confirmed.

He told Judge John King he has concerns that witnesses in the case will be intimidated and that he had “no confidence” the defendants would turn up in court if released on bail.

Detective Sgt Reidy said it will be alleged that Larry O’Connor was the man who entered the house and discharged the shots while his brother was the driver of the car.

It is the State case that both men, who are known to the occupants of the house, were acting in concert.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell, representing Larry O’Connor said his client was willing to abide by any bail conditions if granted bail while solicitor Ted McCarthy said his client, Daniel McCarthy, denies the allegations.

Seeking bail, he submitted the concerns of gardai could be dealt with “by attaching appropriate (bail) conditions.”

Having considered the garda objection, Judge King said it was “too serious a case” to grant the defendants bail.

Both men were remanded in custody and will be appear before a vacation sitting of the court on August 21.

Investigations into the shooting are continuing and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.