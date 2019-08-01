Seamus Ryan - Things what are on in Limerick

The August Bank Holiday has traditionally been a snooze in Limerick, but if anyone knows how to find something worth seeing, several things in fact, it's SEAMUS RYAN with his Things What Are On In Limerick

This weekend is rather a quiet weekend in Limerick city and county. August's bank holiday weekend is crying out for a well-funded Limerick festival.

A Limerick version of Spraoi would set the place alight with fun and frolics and I'm sure that some day we'll get that.

In the meantime, almost all of this week's events will cost you a tenner at most and you can look forward to a weekend of indie rock, post-dubstep, trad meets hillbilly, metal and poetry.

This bank holiday weekend is the best chance you have to show venues that people want Limerick events at the beginning of August.

How do you do that? Easy: turn up to events at the beginning of August!

Thursday (August 1)

Limerick Writers' Centre bring their monthly On The Nail literary evening to Sexton's Bar on Henry Street this Thursday. Guest readers on the night will be two poets - Breda Spaight from Limerick and Daragh Bradish from Terenure.

Both of them have won prizes for their poetry, so you know their recent rhymes aren't going to be rubbish. They'll have an open-mic after the two main performers, which is the perfect opportunity to read out your 5000-line epic work about Boris Johnson getting lost on his way to Brussels. It's a free event and runs from 8pm to 10pm.

It's just two weeks till Feile na Greine, Limerick's mostly-free weekend musical trail featuring the best indie artists that can be enticed to the city by a warm bed and a promise of a breakfast chicken roll. Four DIY LK acts are playing Pharmacia this Thursday night as a warm-up and a reminder to clear your calendars for the third weekend in August. High-energy foursome Cruiser are headlining, bringing their trademark shoegaze and punk swagger back to the city centre. They'll be supported by Casavettes, His Father's Voice and Hey Rusty. This is the gig that you shouldn't miss this week. Doors at 9pm, tickets are €5.

Friday (August 2)

Contemporary folk trio Hoodman Blind are playing an intimate gig this Friday in the Stormy Teacup. It's intimate mainly because the venue is tiny, though you might well end up sitting on someone else.

Their main base is Irish trad, but they also draw strong influences from Nordic folk and Appalachian balladry. Think of it as marrying your cousin but in a state with high standards of public healthcare while you're forever afraid that the Sasanaigh will steal your land. That's the fantastic universe of Hoodman Blind. It'll be the best experience you'll have this year with a button accordion, a fiddle and a harp. Doors at 8pm and tickets are a tenner.

Tom Prendergast is in The Commercial's Record Room this Friday for a night of spinning the best records he can possibly find. He'll be spinning them on the decks rather than in the air because it's a music night, not a cheap circus act. As the man has impeccable taste in music, it's the perfect antidote for those of us who switch our playlists to throwaway dance-pop as soon as the summer temperature hits 20 degrees. Pop Shazam on your phone so that you can bring some of the feeling home. Doors at 10pm and entry is free.

Saturday (August 3)

Ballingarry kicks into carnival mode this Saturday, with the annual B-Fest charity festival taking over the village. The Mustard Seed hosts a Fairy Trail on Saturday afternoon - the best chance a parent will ever have to swap their misbehaving child with a nice obedient changeling. It'll be followed by a Beat On The Street throughout Saturday evening and a family fun day on Sunday. The Alvin Purple Experience - possibly the world's longest-surviving band after the Rolling Stones - will be performing on the mobile gig rig on Sunday night. The whole weekend is in aid of the very worthy Milford Hospice, as well as buying a Christmas tree for the village this year.

You might be thinking it's a little early to be thinking of yule decorations but you can be sure that Brown Thomas are already setting aside space for their festive shop opening in three weeks.

Every September, some of the world's finest bass DJs gather near the Croatian seaside city of Pula for the Outlook Music Festival. You might be wondering what this has to do with Limerick and that's easily answered: there's a launch party for this year's festival in The Commercial's Record Room this Saturday. It'll feature Outlook resident DJ Finwa, previewing the dub-heavy session he's planned for this year's full festival. DIE resident Adam Sixs is also making his way to Pula and will be doing a set this Saturday. They'll be joined by three WaGwan DJs: 40Hurtz, Wuta and Cheesus. Doors at 10pm, tickets are €4.50.

Sunday (August 4)

Limerick City Trophy Day is a day-long dance event at the South Court Hotel this Sunday. If you have a dancing child in the house who insists that their joy of movement is more important than your floor, drag them out to Raheen and watch them gently wear away someone else's floor for a change. Freestyle dance competitions run all day, starting at 10am.

There will also be a guest performance by Dublin-based dance crew Fly Youth, runners-up in this year's Ireland's Got Talent competition. Doors open at 9am and tickets are €15.

Scottish doom metal outfit King Witch headline a hefty night of metal this Sunday in Dolan's Warehouse. Celebrating Bad Reputation's 12th anniversary of sliding some of the world's noisiest hard rock acts into Limerick unnoticed by the fur coat brigade, they'll be supported by the unrepentantly sludgecore Hundred Year Old Man, Limerick's very own Shardborne and death metallers A Burial At Sea. Bad Reputation tend to hit a home run for their annual birthday celebrations and this year isn't an exception.

None of the bands are Satanic, alas, but there will be plenty of time for that before birthday number thirteen. Doors at 8pm, tickets are a tenner.

All weekend

The three summer exhibitions at Limerick City Gallery run till August 25. All free to visit. Tickets are €10 for the Lavery & Osborne: Observing Life exhibition at the Hunt Museum, which runs till September 30.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!