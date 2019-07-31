Fines for dog fouling in Limerick remain unpaid

IT was revealed this week that only four fines for dog littering were paid in Limerick last year.

Statistics published by the Department of Rural and Community Development show that while 28 on-the-spot fouling fines were issued by Limerick City and County Council in 2018, less than a fifth of these were paid.

There were no prosecutions or convictions.

The figures show the the local authority spent €220,524 on administering the Control of Dogs Acts locally last year – €70,000 more than the local authority had projected.

Limerick City and County Council employs two dog wardens on a full-time basis, and one on a part-time basis.

The figures published this week do not include fines and prosecutions for dog fouling under the Waste Management Act.

Independent Patrickswell councillor Fergus Kilcoyne, pictured, criticised the spend – but acknowledged the behaviour of dog owners is improving.

“We are lucky in that we won’t have that problem in Patrickswell,” he said, referring to dog fouling, “The only thing is we need more poop bins. When you’re walking in Mungret you see people going around with a bag and picking up after their dog. So I'd say people are getting into the habit of it.”

The City West member did urge the putting up of more bins for people walking their dogs.

“If people see they are there, and easily accessible and they are not walking too far off the footpath to get them, they will use them,” he advised.

Elsewhere in the figures, which were released by Junior Minister Sean Canney, there were 200 stray dogs entering the pound in 2018.

Some 148 dogs were surrendered, while 44 were reclaimed and 94 were rehomed.

A total of 187 dogs transferred to dog welfare groups, while 23 were put down. 7,146 individual dog licences were issued in Limerick.

Across Ireland, 1,654 on-the-spot fines were issued.