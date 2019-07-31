Limerick school cleans up with Neat Streets award

A LIMERICK secondary school is cleaning up after completing An Taisce’s Neat Streets Anti-Litter and Waste Programme.

Limerick ETSS is Limerick’s newest secondary school. The school opened its doors in August of 2018 to its first cohort of 55 students and 12 staff.

The school, based in Limerick city, is currently using the old Salesian’s secondary school in Fernbank as a temporary home.

Limerick ETSS will be moving to their new permanent home in Castletroy.

Limerick ETSS decided to register to take part in the Neat Streets Programme to help achieve their first Green-Schools Green Flag for Litter and Waste. The school aims to embed a green ethos in their new school building.

At the Neat Streets Awards 2019 students from ETSS won the Neat Streets Award.