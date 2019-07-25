‘Crucial’ M20 progressed now Ryder Cup confirmed, says Limerick senator

IT is now crucial the Limerick to Cork motorway is completed in time for the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2026, Senator Kieran O'Donnell has said.

Speaking in the wake of the confirmation that the Blue Riband sports tournament is to be brought to the five-star venue, Mr O'Donnell said "all roads" must now lead to Limerick and Adare.

"My intention from day one was always to get the M20 back on the political agenda which we have succeeded in doing. All the focus now must be on getting the M20 completed prior to the Ryder Cup in Adare.

"For me, the critical thing is that it's underway," he said, also highlighting the vital need for the Adare bypass, which was hit with a fresh delay last week.

Getting the Ryder Cup, he added, is a "fantastic news story for Limerick".

"It puts Limerick on a world stage both in promoting the region to see what we can do. It's an incredible achievement by JP[ McManus and all his team in Adare Manor. Not only to bring the Ryder Cup, but how quickly they have brought the Ryder Cup. I think it's the jewel in the crown of Ireland and the Mid-West, Adare Manor. Adare Manor is unquestionably the best golf course in Europe," Mr O'Donnell added.

Mayor Michael Sheahan said this is a huge opportunity for Limerick to showcase itself over the next seven years.

"I know there has been a lot of hard work and discussions that have taken place in the background to secure the tournament for Adare Manor.

“Congratulations must go to JP McManus and the whole team in Adare Manor, who have developed a world leading resort and golf course that can cater for the world’s best. The Ryder Cup is a wonderful opportunity to promote Limerick and the wider region to a mass worldwide audience and we must take this opportunity with both hands and maximise its potential for the Limerick city region," said the first citizen.

He urged all local state and local agencies, businesses and tourism bodies to start planning now.

Dr Pat Daly Deputy Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council added: “We are delighted that the plans to host the Ryder Cup in Adare have been realised. We only have to look at the impact the Irish Open had in Lahinch and the British Open in Portrush recently to see the benefits large-scale golf tournaments can have for local economies. The Ryder Cup is on an even bigger scale again.”

Local businesswoman Helen O'Donnell added: "It is so exciting for both the city and the county. I'm delighted for the McManus family as they have invested hugely in it, and will continue to invest in this. This is unbelievable that we have this for 2026, and all the plans can be put in place. It is extraordinarily exciting."

"You saw what happened with [the Irish Open at] Lahinch. That was spectacular, but this was a whole other level. It will put Limerick on the map. It's fabulous for Limerick, fabulous for Adare and fabulous for Ireland."

Metropolitan district Cathaoirleach James Collins said: "It's huge news for Limerick. It gives us a brilliant opportunity to showcase all that is good about Limerick. If you look at what Clare did with the Irish Open, it's a fantastic chance to show what Limerick has to offer. It's not just for Limerick, for Adare, but for the whole Mid-West.

“It will put us in the shop window from a tourism point of view and a sporting point of view. It's a huge event at the fantastic venue of Adare Manor."

Fine Gael TD Tom Neville said: "Hosting the Ryder Cup will quite rightly put the beautiful village of Adare front and centre throughout the tournament, highlighting it to a global TV audience. I would like to thank also the Minister for Sport and the Government for the support given to help bring about this great achievement for Limerick."

And Sinn Fein Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan said: "The global reach of this competition is staggering, with the tournament broadcast to more than 370 million homes around the world. This gives Limerick and Ireland a fantastic opportunity to showcase our island as a top tourist destination to millions of people, just as The Open in Portrush did last week. Hosting an event of this magnitude will mean hundreds of extra jobs for local people, and huge opportunities for local businesses."

He pointed out a Deloitte report which showed that €143m was generated for the Kildare economy in the aftermath of the 2006 Ryder Cup at the K Club.

"A boost to Limerick’s local economy on this scale would be incredibly important. “Limerick has so much to offer visitors and we must ensure we prepare and capitalise on this unique opportunity to ensure we showcase the best of Limerick to the world," he said.