Limerick emergency services at scene of fire near Mungret College

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a fire close to Mungret College on the outskirts of Limerick city this Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that the fire is on nearby farmland behind Mungret College.

Limerick Fire Service have dispatched three units to the scene, and are currently tackling the flames. They were alerted to the scene at around 3.20pm.

Two members of An Garda Siochana are also at the scene of the fire.

One person told the Limerick Leader that they "heard a bang" and saw smoke coming from the site.