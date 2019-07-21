Limerick auctioneer guides at €15,000 per acre for Cork farm

GVM’s Richard Ryan has sold many a farm in his time.

So when the Kilmallock-based auctioneer says, “This is without doubt one on the finest farms to come to the market in this area in recent times” one sits up and takes notice.

The farm in question is 95 acres in Rathcormac, County Cork. Mr Ryan is guiding at €15,000 per acre. It is for sale by public auction at the Grand Hotel, Fermoy on Friday, August 16 at 3pm.

“It is a truly outstanding roadside farm extending to 95 acres situated on the outskirts of Rathcormac. There is a 3 column haybarn with lean-to; 5 column slatted shed with integrated cattle crush and central roadway.

“There is extensive road frontage to the N8 and Glenville Road. There is possible future development potential subject to planning permission,” said Mr Ryan.

GVM Auctioneers are joint selling agents with Dick Barry and Sons, Fermoy.

Meanwhile, Mr Ryan’s GVM colleague Tom Crosse has 43 acres at Rowerbeg, Adare up for auction in GVM’s Limerick City Auction Rooms on Friday, July 26 at 3pm.