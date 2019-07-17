Chloe seeks to fashion new career with creative consultancy

1. How long have you been in business?

- I officially launched my business along with my website in February 2019, so pretty recent but I am blown away by the work and response I have gotten so far.

2. How did you get involved in this business?

- Fashion has always been one of my main passions in life so to turn this into a career seemed like the right choice. Whilst living in Australia I worked my way up to State Visual merchandiser for a large fashion company as well as Head Stylist. From there I moved to London where I worked at Youtube Space London for a number of years as Styling and Visual Manager which was a very exciting time in my career.

3. Tell us a little about your business and your clientele?

I offer my expertise in helping brands and individuals grow from a creative perspective. Services range from styling photoshoots, editorials, commercials as well as fashion shows. I have spoken at various events as well as local groups and schools where I carry out Style workshops and segments. Services also include, personal shopping, wardrobe detox, individual consultations etc. My clientele really depends on the project at hand.

4. What differentiates your business from others in the sector?

As well as styling I work as a Creative Director which allows me to take full creative control of any new projects that clients may want me to work on. This can be a photoshoot, show, event etc.

I also think there is a difference between a personal shopper and a fashion stylist and I feel I can deliver both equally as effectively.

5. What would you like to tell us about any recent successes/projects/promotions?

Recently I was hired as Head Stylist for the Keune Ireland show which was held in the Adare Manor. This was my largest project to date and allowed me to work with local talent including designers, models, hair stylists as well as makeup artists. Walking the catwalk after the show with my team was definitely a pinch me moment after only launching in February. It was an amazing experience. I recently styled a shoot with RSVP magazine which comes out in July, so I am very excited for that!

6. How do you plan to develop your business?

I am always thinking of ways to expand, and seeking out new opportunities. My goal is to have my business as a one stop shop where individuals, boutiques and brands will come to me for assistance on any fashion related projects.My plan for the future is to continue to work hard and take risks.

7. Where do you want to see yourself in five years?

The dream, as they say, is to continue to grow, take on bigger projects and eventually have my own office with a team of creatives to help me work on any events or projects that come up. That would be a dream come true really!

8. Do you get any spare time? What do you do with it?

Yes I always make sure to have some down time. As cliched as it sounds I really enjoy spending time with my husband and family any chance I get. I love to work out and being outdoors so hiking, cycling whatever it may be always makes me feel great! On the flip side I enjoy eating out and music festivals would have to be high on my "spare time" list.

See www.chloemarkhamstylist.com/