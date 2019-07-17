Limerick Hospice looks ahead to annual harvest fair  

Milford Care Centre invites the communities of Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary to attend this year’s Harvest Fair, on Sunday, September 1 at the University of Limerick.

This September’s fair marks the 34th year of this popular charity fundraiser, which attracts huge public support annually.

Proceeds will be used to support Milford’s comprehensive specialist hospice services, both within the mid west’s new and enhanced state-of-the-art hospice in-patient facility at Milford or its well-known community and home care services operating from bases in Limerick, Ennis, Newcastle West, Nenagh and Thurles.

Milford Hospice Chief Executive, Pat Quinlan, has urged the public of all ages to attend, stating: “The services provided by Milford are very much person centred and last year we cared for over 1,700 individual palliative patients from across the mid west and also supported many families at a very difficult and challenging time in their lives.

”Our aim at all times is to deliver services of the highest quality to the people of the mid west ,which is no less than they deserve. The new hospice in-patient unit has been in operation for over a year and during that period we have witnessed a significant increase in bed occupancy levels so, therefore, the need to actively fundraise remains a priority.

“In this context fundraising events such as the Harvest Fair play a pivotal role in supporting the continuation and development of much needed specialist hospice services,” Pat added.

Full details of the Milford Hospice Harvest Fair programme will be announced shortly, but key elements of this year’s event will see many stalls, while patrons can also enjoy perennial favourites such as the wheel of fortune, children's fun activities, food court, and live music.

Call 061485859 for more info.