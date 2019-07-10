Limerick communities to clean up for Going for Gold

THE Limerick Going for Gold competition for 2019 is about to get underway.

The launch, which took place in Kilteely, was attended by Deputy Mayor of Limerick City and County Council Cllr Gerald Mitchell and Gerry Boland of the JP McManus Charitable Foundation

Representatives from last year’s winning groups, Athea Tidy Towns and Kilteely Tidy Towns, were on hand to assist with the launch.

Over €72,000 in grant aid has been distributed from the Limerick Going for Gold Environment Improvement Grant funding (which is 50% funded by Limerick City and County Council and 50% funded by JP McManus Charitable Foundation).

Grants ranged from €200– €2,000 and assist groups with their environmental work and help with the overall aim of making Limerick a cleaner, brighter, place to work, live and visit.

This year the competition has had a mini overhaul following consultation with groups over the winter period. Over €60,000 will be distributed over six categories in this year’s competition. Judges will consider factors such as litter control, and general tidiness.

Limerick Going for Gold is run by Limerick City and County Council with sponsorship from JP McManus Charitable Foundation and supported by Live 95FM, the Limerick Leader, Limerick Post, I Love Limerick, Limerick City Centre Tidy Towns, Southern Media and Marketing Design and the Parkway Shopping Centre.