Emotional scenes in Limerick at removal of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy

THERE were emotional scenes in Limerick last night as hundreds of people paid their respects to murder victim Kevin Sheehy at his removal.

Stars from the world of boxing, and politicians, and his many friends showed solidarity with the 20-year-old five times Irish champion, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last weekend.

Among their number were former Olympic boxer Andy Lee, while senior members of the youngsters St Francis Boxing Club turned out to show their respect to their fallen champion, who was widely tipped to represent Ireland at the 2024 Olympic games.

A massive queue of mourners snaked around nearby streets and laneways to the funeral home, where dozens of floral tributes were delivered in homage to the talented sportsman.

Some of the floral tributes included a boxing ring, and boxing gloves, as well as a large heart-shaped bouquet which included a photograph of Mr Sheehy and his fiancée Emma Colbert, who is expecting their first child, in the centrepiece.

Senior and junior members of St Francis boxing club are to perform a guard of honour following Mr Sheehy’s funeral mass at Holy Family church, Southill, 11am this morning, as the talented boxer is brought to his final resting place at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Mr Sheehy’s body was found at 4.40am, July 1, just off Hyde Road, a short distance from his home John Carew Park.

A black Mitsubishi SUV was discovered abandoned near the city’s Gaelic Grounds GAA stadium, a distance of approximately 3.4km away from the scene on Hyde Road.

A 29-year old British national appeared before Limerick District Court last Wednesday, charged with Mr Sheehy’s murder.

Logan Jackson with an address at Longford Road, Longford, Coventry, was remanded in custody to appear before the district court via video-link, this coming Tuesday, July 9.