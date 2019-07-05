Love Island - Michael tries to make amends with Amber, but are there still feelings between the pair?

Things have definitely been frosty between Michael and Amber after Michael decided to recouple with new-girl Joanna. And since Amber has returned from Casa Amor single, both her and Michael have kept apart from one another.

Now the dust has settled, Michael is keen to have a chat with Amber and clear the air.

Amber says “I don’t think you had any idea how much I liked you.”

Michael says “For me, it was hard to see. I felt like I was constantly chasing you. I could not read you. I was constantly questioning it. I didn’t ever want to hurt you. I’m deeply sorry. I do want you to know that I’m still here for you.”

Amber says “It’s alright. It’s just annoying though. I just thought everything would be ok. I do feel like it’s partly my fault. It’s upsetting because I know I don’t open up to people and I don’t show people how much I like them.”

Michael says “I know that you have a heart of gold. You’ve just got a strange way of showing it sometimes.” Amber and Michael laugh together.

Amber jokes “Watching you with lovely Joanna who is not catty and lets you talk about your issues but she doesn’t make you laugh as much as me though!”

Amber and Michael giggle and she accepts his apology and may even see a glimmer of hope that they could rekindle their relationship…

SINGLE JORDAN AND AMBER EACH TAKE AN ISLANDER ON A DATE

After the recent recoupling, both Jordan and Amber have been left single. But their luck may be about to change…

As the islanders relax in the garden, Jordan receives a text which says he can choose someone to take on a date. Jordan has made no secret of the fact that he is still interested in Anna, despite her being coupled up with Ovie.

Jordan asks Anna if she would like to go on a date with him. Anna has expressed she feels torn between both Jordan and Ovie, so agrees to go on the date.

Shortly after, Amber receives the same text.

In the Beach Hut, Amber reflects about the upcoming date, she says “I would actually like to take Michael on a date but there is a point where you to have say ‘don’t mug yourself off’ and I’m not going to do that. The only person in the villa that I like is Michael.”

Despite questioning whether she should take Michael, Amber decides to choose Ovie for a friend-date, which proves awkward for Jordan who will be hoping to crack on with Anna at the next table.

Amber later reveals to Ovie that she asked him on a date because he’s supported her since they arrived back at the Villa from Casa Amor. She says “I know that you’ve got my back.”

Over at Anna and Jordan’s table, Jordan wastes no time in wooing Anna. He says “I feel like since you’ve come back from Casa Amor, I’ve been happier. It’s nice to have you back.”

Speaking about her decision to recouple and leave Jordan single, Anna says “I feel like the way you’ve handled everything has been so good and attractive.”

Jordan says “I just wanted to prove that you can trust me and that I do like you. Maybe I didn’t say it enough before you went to Casa Amor.”

Ovie is aware that Anna still has feelings for Jordan. Amber asks Ovie “Is there anyone in the villa that you have your eye on?”

Ovie replies “If I had to pick, it would be Joanna.”

Amber seems pleased at the idea of Ovie pursuing a romantic connection with Joanna, leaving Michael single and available.

MAURA SETS HER SIGHTS ON NEWLY-SINGLE CURTIS

While Maura has just coupled up with Marvin, it looks as if she may have eyes for Curtis. Luckily for Maura, he has just become single after cooling things off with Amy.

In the kitchen, Maura speaks with Curtis about his ongoing drama with Amy. As the pair chat, a white feather lands on the kitchen surface.

Maura says to Curtis “They say that a white feather is an angel close-by trying to tell you something. Have you not heard about that?”

Curtis replies “Continue. Elaborate.”

Maura says “It means something.”

Curtis says “I wonder what it means.”

Maura says “We might not ever know.” She smiles.

That evening, Maura speaks with Lucie on the bean bags and tells her how she feels about newly-single Curtis.

Maura continues “He’s obviously gorgeous. He’s very manly and I love that. He’s funny. He’s the whole package for me.”

Lucie is taken aback by Maura’s confession. Lucie says “Wow!”

Maura says “There have been so many times where I want him to teach me how to dance.”

Maura later reflects in the Beach Hut, she says “I had a chat with him today in the kitchen. If he wants a shoulder to cry on, I’ll be here!”

Will Maura make her true feelings known to Curtis?

CURTIS FEELS LIKE A WEIGHT HAS BEEN LIFTED OFF HIS SHOULDERS

Throughout the day, Amy ponders over her recent split from partner Curtis before asking for feedback on what went wrong.

Amy asks “Are you upset that we’re no longer together?”

Curtis replies “It’s probably going to be horrible to hear but I do feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Amy says “That’s interesting because last night I was going to end the conversation with giving you a second chance. I was going to work hard on our relationship. I thought that is what you wanted. But that’s not what you want.”

Curtis says “I don’t feel the romantic connection so I don’t feel like it’ll work in the long run.”

It appears it’s the end of the road for Amy and Curtis but can the pair begin to build a friendship? And will either of them find a new romantic connection with someone else in the villa?

