‘Time to let go’ after 26 years, says Limerick Diocese Lourdes pilgrimage director

CANON Donal McNamara has spent the last 26 years travelling to the southwest of France as the Limerick Diocesan Lourdes director.

In this time, he has shepherded thousands of pilgrims, made hundreds of friends and said an untold number of prayers. However, as all good things must come to an end so must this, and the Canon’s most recently trip will be his last as Diocesan director.

“I will miss it greatly, without a doubt. To say different would be a lie,” said Canon McNamara.

“Overall I have loved it. I have probably suffered from withdrawal since I have been back, but I know that there is a time to let go as well, and let new blood take over. That’s the way it is, so I’m just trying to come to terms with that. But, I am happy to let it go because it time for new beginnings,” he added.

In his place next year will be Fr Frank O’Dea, who is taking over as the Limerick Diocesan Lourdes director.

Canon McNamara has nothing but fond memories of his time in the role.

“I love Lourdes, I love the whole involvement of it all. I have been director for the 26 years. I have made so many friends on my journeys. It has been an integral part of my life in every way.

“I would go three times a year. Partly for my own reasons and partly for the preparation of pilgrimage,” said Canon McNamara.

He is happy with how his last year as director went, which took place between June 20 and June 25.

“It was beautiful. Very warm for most of it. The first day was raining and wet but after that the temperatures rose to the mid 30s,” said Canon McNamara.

“It was a huge success. Everybody who went was just spiritually uplifted on their return. There was a tremendous commitment from the volunteers, they put endless work into the preparation and the event itself. The amount of work is endless, people just don’t realise,” he added.

The number of people who traveled to the holy site was up slightly, according to Canon McNamara, who is the Parish Priest at St Munchin’s Church in Clancy’s Strand.

“Altogether there was around 500 to 530 that went over. We would always be over the 500 mark, but I think we were actually up a bit this year,” said Canon McNamara.

“We had about 130 youths, a number of youth leaders, 15 Priests, two Bishops, about 50 assisted pilgrims, and 150 volunteers, which would be doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. The rest the would be pilgrims,” he added.