Hundreds to sign up for Limerick village cycle

FOR the past seven years, the Glin Knights have been cycling their way into the hearts of many local and regional charities.

So far, their annual charity cycle has helped raise over €85,000 in funds for local organisations such as the GAA and soccer clubs, Glin Defibrillator Group and the Men’s Shed as well as other organisations such as Enable Ireland, the Nano Nagle School and Homeless Limerick.

This year, on July 21, they will saddle up again, this time for the local national school, St Fergus.

“In 2019 the school has taken on the project of developing a car park for dropping off and collecting kids from school,” Glin Knights’ chairman, Brian Cunningham explained. “However the project has a cost of €145,000 and there is no support from the Department of Education and Skills. Limerick County Council has allocated €25,000 and CLAR funding has allocated €50,000 towards the cost of the project but the shortfall of €70,000 has to be funded by the school and this is being done by various fundraising projects over the coming months and maybe years.”

The club hopes to raise significant money towards bridging that shortfall. For the past two years, Mr Cunningham explained, over 300 cyclists have taken part in the sportiv and he hopes it will be no different this time out, if not even better.

“There will be three distances on the day 80km, 95km and 110km,” Mr Cunningham said. “And you can take part for just €25 if you are a member of Cycling Ireland. For non-members, the rate is €30 and all are welcome.”

All three cycles start and end in Glin, and for the most part, will take riders through West Limerick, touching into Kerry at times. And, promises Mr Cunningham, there will be plenty fuel along the route, with food on offer before, during and after. Stewarding of the route will be in place. Registration is online here