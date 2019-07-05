Water quality suspected in illness of camogie players after game in Limerick

URGENT and extensive efforts are underway to get to the bottom of a possible water quality problem at the Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds after a number of camogie players were taken ill.

The HSE’s Public Health and Environmental Health Departments and Limerick City and County Council are investigating an outbreak of gastro-enteritis among players from Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams who played camogie matches at Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds last Saturday.

As part of the investigation the HSE is requesting that any player who was ill following the matches and has not already been in contact with the HSE to make contact as follows: Limerick players – Department of Public Health, Limerick at 061-483338, Kerry players – Department of Public Health, Cork at 021-4927601 and Wexford players – Department of Public Health, Kilkenny at 056-7784142.

Limerick City and County Council is also investigating the club’s private water supply as a possible source of the problem.

In a statement this week, Croagh Kilfinny GAA chairman, Conor Madigan said they were “concerned and dismayed to learn players were taken ill following matches at our grounds last Saturday and wish all affected a speedy recovery.

“Whilst awaiting the results of water tests carried out at our premises, we are nonetheless seeking clarification from Limerick City and County Council/Irish Water about maintenance works carried out by a contractor on the adjacent sewage treatment plant last Friday, June 28,” he said.

“All necessary precautions in relation to water quality are currently being taken by Croagh-Kilfinny GAA club,” he added.

Notices at taps now declare the water unfit for public consumption.

Limerick City and County Council was alerted to the situation on Tuesday and has taken samples of water from the two bore holes in the club grounds. These have been sent for testing, a council spokesman has told the Limerick Leader, and the results are expected to be known in the next few days.

“As the water source in Croagh Kilfinny GAA is a private supply and restricted to the grounds, there are no wider implications for the general public,” the spokesman added.

The council has also been liaising with the HSE Environmental Health Unit and Irish Water.

A spokesman for Irish Water said they were aware of the council’s investigation.

“As this relates to a private supply it is not in the remit of Irish Water. However we will provide any assistance we can to the local authority,” he said.