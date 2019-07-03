Love Island - Uncomfortable reunions after explosive recoupling

After the shocking Recoupling last night, Amber - who had remained loyal to Michael - finally comes face-to-face with him and new partner Joanna.

Asked by host Caroline why she stayed loyal to Michael, Amber says: “Because I’m a loyal human being, that’s the way that I am, that’s what I wanted to do… I had a sneaky feeling. It’s disappointing.”

Michael admits he’s a “little surprised” Amber has returned from Casa Amor on her own. He says: “There were situations where I thought she wasn’t that into me… I hadn’t been staying true to myself, biting my tongue in situations I wouldn’t usually bite my tongue in and overlooking things I wouldn’t usually overlook. I’ve been through that situation before and that’s why things haven’t worked out, so why would I do it now?”

Challenged as to why he’s not said this to Amber, a bemused Michael said: “I have said it to Amber before and she said I’ve made small situations into big situations and that’s why I can’t say anything to her. So I’ve stayed true to myself and I’ve risen above it.”

He continued: “I knew there was something wrong because I hadn’t really been myself over the past two weeks… the old me started to come back out.”

Direct to Amber, he says: “Everytime I say something to you, you laugh in my face which I think is really disrespectful.”

Amber tells him: “I’m not going to say nothing right now.”

As everyone says their goodbyes to dumped Islanders Nabila, Lavena, Maria, Daniel, Stevie and Dennon; and their hellos to the new Islanders, Amber chooses to ignore Joanna.

Later Michael and Amber sit down to have a talk at the fire pit.

Amber tells him: “I just feel if I’m totally honest with you, that biting your tongue thing has come out of the blue and laughing in your face, that was one incident. I thought it was squashed but clearly you hold a grudge.”

And on Michael’s suggestions that she laughed in his face as a sign of disrespect, Amber says: “It's just what I do, it's not out of disrespect for anyone because I had loads of respect for you. Maybe it was wrong of me to just assume you understood way that I was and I should have said look I’m not being disrespectful, just laughing in these situations because it's a bit awkward or I don’t really know what to say. I’m not sure why I laugh but it's certainly not out of disrespect… I assumed you knew me a lot more than you did.”

Michael says he felt disappointed by Anna and Molly-Mae’s reactions to him recoupling with Joanna as he felt they were his friends too.

He also tells Amber: “You never really allowed me to open up to you because you didn’t really open up to me. That’s the ultimate point.”

Later in the night, an emotional Amber talks to Anna and Ovie on the day beds. She relays her earlier conversation with Michael and says: “I don’t have to speak to him anymore. What am I suppose to say, he said ‘I knew you’d laugh.’ Do you want me to break down in front of everyone? His whole attitude and demeanor has totally changed and if that’s really him then I’m disappointed.”

Backing her friend, Anna says: “Michael is the last person I would have expected this from. This isn’t the Michael I know, this isn’t the Michael I left behind, I don’t know who this is.”

Anna goes to speak to Michael as she wants to back her friend.

Confronting him, she says: “Who are you? You lead a girl on for four weeks saying ‘I like her so much, my head won’t be turned.’ You waited for another girl to come in to make it a thing, before we left it was fine.”

Defending his position, he tells her: “When I said that, yes I did mean that. These little things that are overlooked where I bit my tongue are things that are massive to me.”

She continues to speak at him, saying “You are not who I thought you were” whilst the other Islanders start to gather around the drama.

Before walking away, he says: “I’m done with this conversation, you’ve acted like a child. I actually thought better of you.”

The villa has erupted following the tense Recoupling, leaving relationships and friendships in tatters - but will there be any make-ups? Or just break-ups…

The next day, Amber receives a text.

She reads: “Amber and Joanna, you are going out for a catch up. Please get ready to leave the villa. #storminateacup”

The girls don’t seem to have got off to a good start following the drama of the Recoupling but they do have one thing in common - Michael. How will this meeting of minds - and hearts - go and will they be able to sort out the drama between them?

AMY IS BROKEN HEARTED AFTER SHE LEARNS THE TRUTH FROM CURTIS

Following his surprising and dramatic recoupling speech, Curtis and a nervous Amy have a chat in the snug.

He tells her: “I felt everything with us was absolutely perfect and I could see a future then the new girls came into the Villa… Then I felt something and I didn’t know what. I pulled a girl for a chat, I spoke to her.”

He admits not only did he speak to Jourdan about these feelings but he also kissed her in the challenges.

Amy is taken aback and says: “So she’s the Islander you fancy the most and she’s still here…”

Curtis relays how his discussion with Jourdan went whilst Amy was in Casa Amor: “This is the bit you’re going to find the hardest, and I am very, very sorry that I am going to have to say this but I will not lie to you. I did say ‘I like you, I think you are very attractive and good looking’ [to Jourdan] I spoke about you and said everything is perfect with you, everything’s great, I can see a future with you. I don’t understand why I’m feeling this for anyone else, I was contemplating asking you to be my girlfriend. Then I said I’m not over thinking anything anymore, I’m not going with my head and I feel something and I’m so confused and I don’t understand what it is.”

He admits this is when he said he would recouple with Jourdan if the Recoupling was soon after that discussion, which breaks Amy’s heart.

Curtis admits: “I said I would recouple with her and she said no basically.”

Amy says: “So she said no, so you were like ‘Oh right then go back to Ames.’”

Curtis tells her: “No. I was still going to pursue her then something just clicked. I realised that I had been lying to myself, I’d been lying to everybody and worst of all I’d been lying to you… Our relationship has stuff we need to work on, it really does and I’ve lied and said it hasn’t. A girl has walked in that has some of the things I’d like us to work on and this is where I felt my connection with her… I would like to work on our relationship and work on the things and make them better.”

Amy is distraught: “My whole life I’ve been looking for someone who accepts me for me and I truly thought I’d found that and I thought you’d found that in me… Where do I go from here?”

Later, on the swing seat, Amy confides in Maura, Molly-Mae and Lucie about the situation.

However when Amy admits she loves Curtis, an irate Maura says: “He doesn’t [love you] because he wouldn’t have done that if he did. That’s harsh and I’m sorry. Do you honestly think you deserve this?”

Curtis is visibly emotional following his discussion with Amy and is sad that he has hurt her.

Tommy and Danny go to support him and Tommy says: “This whole thing has made you realise that there are things missing, no big deal. There are things missing in every relationship. You’ve not done anything wrong it’s just made you realise there are things missing. She’s never had anything like this with a boy before she’s just scared that’s all.”

After having time to take it all in, and after having some advice from her gal pals, Amy wants to readdress things with Curtis.

Taking control of the situation, Amy tells Curtis: “I was coming back to the Villa to tell you that I loved you. I’ve been away for four days and I come back to find out that you’ve been snogging other people and telling other people you fancy them, telling them you want to re-couple with them. You have zero respect for me to do that in front of my friends... I feel like I deserve better than to be basically cheated on.”

She continues: “I never thought you’d do this to me, you’re the perfect man after all. You are not. You can sleep on the day bed again tonight.”

As she goes to bed - on her own - she tells Anna and Molly-Mae: “I never thought he would do that to me. That’s not the Curtis I know. That’s not the person I’ve fallen in love with. I would never have looked at anyone else at all. He was my everything.”

Clearly upset, in the Beach Hut Amy says: “I thought I’d met my first love and the one and it turns out I haven’t. I’m someone’s back up plan yet again and he disrespected me in such a way. I wouldn’t have ever looked at anyone else. He was my future and now I have nothing and he’s taken that away from me.”

Is this the end of the road for Curtis and Amy?

ANNA REVEALS SHE STILL HAS FEELINGS FOR JORDAN, DESPITE RECOUPLING WITH OVIE

Having returned from Casa Amor with new boy Ovie, Anna takes Jordan - who she was previously coupled up with - for a chat. Admitting they both missed each other, Anna confesses that she thought he was going to “crack on with another girl.”

Jordan tells Anna that he slept on the sofa for the last two nights. He said: “I did genuinely miss you and I realised that obviously. I’m not really vocal with my feelings.”

Anna tells him: “We never really tell each other how we feel… Since I've been spending time with Ovie and the way he’s acting I’ve been like, ‘Oh that’s how a guy acts when he really likes a girl.’”

The next morning, Jordan goes up to Anna in bed and admits he misses her. The pair have a cuddle.

Anna confesses: “I miss you too it’s hard when you’re walking past and I’m not touching you.”

Later on the sun deck, Jordan tells Danny and Michael about his liaison with Anna.

Jordan tells them: “I gave her a hug and that and she kissed me on the neck. I said ‘I miss you’ and she said ‘I miss you too. I think the fact I’ve stayed true to myself, it’s hopefully shown her how much I like her. I feel like now she trusts what I say a bit more. It’s made me realise I do like her. It’s going to be an interesting next few days.”

Later, Anna admits that she is struggling to forget her feelings for Jordan completely: “I can’t walk past Jordan without wanting to hug him or kiss him. I can’t switch my feelings off… I still like Jordan.”

In the Beach Hut she says: “My feeling for Jordan were there before I left and they haven’t gone since I’ve come back.”

Anna recoupled with someone new leaving Jordan single but now it seems she is having doubts. How will this affect her relationship with Ovie?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media 2

This content is brought to you by The Otto Clinic