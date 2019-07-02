NTA urged to drive plans for bus in Limerick area

CALLS have been made on the National Transport Authority (NTA) to drive plans for a dedicated city bus for the Old Cork Road.

Earlier this year, newly elected Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery, who lives in the area, secured a commitment that a bus service would be introduced.

The NTA initially said that it would come in April and then the start of July – but there is still no sign of any timetable.

At present, the 700 people living in the estate have just four return services a day – all at peak times, on services bound for Kilmallock.

Cllr Slattery does not feel this is enough. She said: “This is totally unacceptable and the residents in the area are very anxious for this timetable to be released as September is approaching fast and having a bus service would relieve a lot of stress in the area for people trying to get their children to school and colleges.”

“The elderly are particularly vulnerable in this area as they have to rely on family and friends to take them to simple places like the post office on a Friday to collect their pension. Having no bus service in an area with over 700 residents is simply not an option,” she said.

Cllr Slattery was initially told that the bus route is expected to serve the area on a limited basis from within existing resources.

However, she’s concerned this could see a repeat of the situation when the service was axed nine years ago, which saw irregular services at inconvenient times. She claims the route was cut due to low ridership.

What could feasibly happen this time is the 303 route serving Southtill and Roxboro could be extended to serve the Old Cork Road.

The NTA has been contacted for comment.